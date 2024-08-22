Russia Captures Village in Eastern Ukraine, Defense Ministry Says

Thursday, 22 August 2024 09:58 AM EDT
Russian forces have captured the village of Mezhove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
