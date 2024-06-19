WATCH TV LIVE

Russia's Drone Attack Hits Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, Injures 2

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 07:45 AM EDT

Russian drone attacks Wednesday damaged energy infrastructure in central Ukraine and injured at least two people in the western region of Lviv, Ukrainian authorities said.

The energy ministry said via the Telegram messaging app that emergency services have been deployed to the sites of the attacks and that repairs to damaged electrical equipment in the western region of Lviv were underway.

Russian forces launched five drones to attack the Lviv region that borders NATO member Poland, injuring two men, according to Lviv regional Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi.

Kozytskyi said on Telegram that all five drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense systems. The damage and injury were caused by falling debris.

The drone attack in the village of Malekhiv in the Lviv city district damaged a multi-story residential building, in addition to scores of windows in other residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

The attack also damaged a veterinary drugs research institute in Lviv, Sadovyi said.

Ukraine's air force said it destroyed 19 out of 21 drones launched by Russia over six Ukrainian regions.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, that Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in February 2022.

Lviv city is the administrative center of the Lviv region.

