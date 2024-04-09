×
IAEA Board to Meet on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Thursday

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 08:25 AM EDT

An extraordinary meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors called by Russia to discuss attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is due to be held Thursday, three diplomats said Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to announce a date for the meeting. The Board's rules state that any country on it, including Russia, can call a meeting. Russia's ambassador to the IAEA said Monday that Russia had done so.

