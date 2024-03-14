×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | drone | strike | air defenses

Russia Targets Ukraine With Latest Mass Drone Strike

Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:27 AM EDT

Russian forces launched three-dozen drones across several Ukrainian regions overnight, hitting civilian infrastructure, authorities in Ukraine said Thursday.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that repairs were underway after "television infrastructure objects" had been struck, but offered no further details.

Authorities in the neighboring northeastern Sumy region said infrastructure in four cities had come under attack by Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine's military said it shot down 22 of the 36 drones launched overnight by Russia.

Five were shot down over Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv and southeastern Dnipropetrovsk regions, local officials said. There were no immediate details about where the other drones had struck or been shot down.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on population centers far behind the lines of its two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:27 AM
