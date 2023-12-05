×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war | drones | air defense | systems

Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy 41 Ukraine Drones

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 07:22 AM EST

Russian air defense systems destroyed or intercepted a total of 41 Ukraine-launched drones overnight and early morning Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.

Twenty-six of the drones were destroyed over Russian territory, and 15 were intercepted over the Sea of Azov and the Crimean Peninsula, the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The ministry did not say whether there was any damage caused by the attack or falling debris.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

