Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia Has Received Around 30 Peace Proposals on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks to the media in Moscow on March 29, 2018. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 29 July 2023 05:18 PM EDT

Russia has received around 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through official and unofficial channels, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. 

"We are grateful to everyone. There were many such initiatives. It seems to me that a month ago there were already about 30 [initiatives] that were made by public figures through state channels or even in some private way," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova stressed that Russia never refused negotiations.

"Even when we understood that they [negotiations] were unlikely to bring any added value, but we always gave such a chance to partners or the situation in general," the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman explained.

