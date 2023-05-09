Russia Fails to Capture Bakhmut by May 9 Deadline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday Russian forces had failed to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut before the May 9 Russian holiday marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

A Ukrainian general said on Sunday that Russia was still hoping to capture Bakhmut before Tuesday's Victory Day events, and a military spokesman said fighting there continued on Tuesday.

Fierce fighting in Bakhmut has lasted months and Moscow sees capturing the city as a stepping stone to taking other cities in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.