×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

Sirens across Ukraine as Authorities Report Russian Attacks

Sirens across Ukraine as Authorities Report Russian Attacks

Thursday, 26 January 2023 03:00 AM EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.The attacks came...
Russia,Ukraine,War
86
2023-00-26
Thursday, 26 January 2023 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved