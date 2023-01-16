×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia: British Tanks Sent to Ukraine 'Will Burn'

dmitry peskov looks on
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Valery Sharifulin/ AP Photos)
 

Monday, 16 January 2023 07:08 AM EST

The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn," warning the West that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its allies have given tens of billions of dollars' worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles and communications systems.

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.

"They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the British tanks.

"These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov said.

Peskov said the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv by allowing the export of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine by Germany, which makes them, and other countries that have them. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn," warning the West that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war. Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb....
russia, ukraine, war
195
2023-08-16
Monday, 16 January 2023 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved