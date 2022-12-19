×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

Authorities: Kyiv Targeted in Early Morning Drone Attack

Monday, 19 December 2022 12:01 AM EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was targeted by multiple drones in a new attack early Monday, local authorities reported, three days after what they described as one of Russia's biggest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

The Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram account that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's air space of Kyiv, and at least 15 of them were shot down.

It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russia has been targeting energy infrastructure, including in Kyiv, as part of a strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians.

On Friday, Ukraine’s capital was attacked as part of a massive strike from Russia. Dozens of missiles were launched across the country, triggering widespread power outages.

