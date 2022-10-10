×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Ukraine Seeks Increased Russian Isolation After Missile Strikes

Monday, 10 October 2022 08:25 AM EDT

Ukraine will seek to consolidate international support, strengthen its defense capabilities and increase Russia's international isolation following Russian missile strikes on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We've coordinated steps with President of Poland @AndrzejDuda. We will work on consolidating international support, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, restoring the destroyed, as well as increasing Russia's isolation," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. 

