Tags: Russia Ukraine War

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian City of Zaporizhzhia Kill 17

Sunday, 09 October 2022 02:01 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

The attack came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

Russia Ukraine War
130
2022-01-09
Sunday, 09 October 2022 02:01 AM
