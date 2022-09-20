×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | Slovenia | Tanks

Germany in Deal for Slovenia to Send Tanks to Ukraine

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 01:01 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Slovenia have sealed a deal that will see Slovenia send 28 tanks of Soviet-era design to Ukraine and get 40 modern military trucks from Germany, the German Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to sign a letter of intent on the deal with her Slovenian counterpart Marjan Sarec, her ministry said. It didn't specify when the vehicles will be delivered.

The agreement foresees Slovenian handing over 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine and getting 40 military trucks, including five tankers.

Germany has been keen to promote such deals under which eastern NATO allies hand off Soviet-era equipment to Kyiv and get modern equipment from Germany. Agreements were previously reached with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Greece.

Germany has argued it's an efficient way to get material to Ukraine that the country's military is familiar with.

Berlin so far has balked at supplying Western-designed tanks to Ukraine, arguing that other allies haven't done so and Germany won't go it alone. Still, there is pressure from the opposition at home and parts of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's own governing coalition to rethink that stance.

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Germany and Slovenia have sealed a deal that will see Slovenia send 28 tanks of Soviet-era design to Ukraine and get 40 modern military trucks from Germany, the German Defense Ministry said Tuesday. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to sign a letter of intent on...
Russia,Ukraine,War,Slovenia,Tanks
201
2022-01-20
Tuesday, 20 September 2022 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved