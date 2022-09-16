×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | war

2 Separatist Prosecutors Killed by Bomb in Ukraine's Luhansk

a partially destroyed building
A view shows a building, partially destroyed by shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the town of Perevalsk, Luhansk People's Republic. (Valery Melnikov / AP)

Friday, 16 September 2022 07:23 AM EDT

The prosecutor-general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices on Friday, according to local officials and emergency services.

"According to preliminary data, LNR Prosecutor-General Sergei Gorenko died from his injuries as a result of an explosion at his office," a spokesperson for the emergency services said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

The state-run TASS news agency quoted a colonel in the separatist Luhansk interior ministry as saying Gorenko's deputy had also been killed.

Russian agencies quoted emergency services and local officials as saying the blast had been caused by a bomb. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The prosecutor-general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices on Friday, according to local officials and emergency services. "According to preliminary data, LNR...
russia, ukraine, war
109
2022-23-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved