Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

a destroyed russian vehicle
A destroyed Russian BMP Infantry fighting vehicle on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine, on Sept. 14. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty)

Thursday, 15 September 2022 09:04 AM EDT

Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

High-value equipment abandoned by retreating Russian forces included capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare, the tweet added.

