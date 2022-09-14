×
russia | ukraine | war

Kremlin: Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Remain Threat to Russia

nato logos at the nato headquarters
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) banners at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Valeria Mongelli / Getty)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 06:41 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presented a threat to Russia's security and highlighted the necessity for Russia to conduct what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the idea of Ukraine joining NATO was "the main threat" to Russia which "emphasizes the relevance and urgent need to ensure our security and our national interests."

Before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legal guarantees that Ukraine never be admitted to the military alliance. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

