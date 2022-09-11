×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

Outside Power Restored, Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Shuts Down

Outside Power Restored, Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant Shuts Down

Sunday, 11 September 2022 03:00 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines...
Russia,Ukraine,War
134
2022-00-11
Sunday, 11 September 2022 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved