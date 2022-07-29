×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

Ukrainian President Observes 1st Grain Exports Leaving

Friday, 29 July 2022 08:01 AM EDT

ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited the Odesa region to observe the loading of grain as exports resume for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy observed a Turkish ship loaded with grain.

“The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Zelenskyy said.

He said the export of grain will begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but could not depart the Ukrainian ports.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


