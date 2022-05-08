×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

UN Says More than 170 Evacuated from Mariupol

evacuees from mariupol arrive on buses at a registration and processing area
Evacuees from Mariupol arrive on buses at a registration and processing area for internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 08 May 2022 05:37 PM

More than 170 people were evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol after weeks of shelling and fighting as Russia attempts to take over the port city.

That’s according to a Sunday statement by Osnat Lubrani, the United Nation’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

The evacuees were taken to Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine. Lubrani says more than 600 people have been evacuated from the Mariupol area.

The most recent evacuation was the latest effort to rescue people from tunnels beneath the Azovstal steel mine, where Ukrainian fighters are trying to hold off Russian attackers.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been coordinating the evacuations.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


