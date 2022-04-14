×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War

Russian Military's Damaged Black Sea Flagship Sinks


Moskva (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 14 April 2022 04:28 PM

The Russian military says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank while being towed to a port after being badly damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva sank Thursday in a storm after being gutted by fire. The ministry previously said that a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.

Ukrainian officials said that the warship was hit by Ukrainian missiles late Wednesday off the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa.

The U.S. was unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship.

The Russian military sustained a major blow Thursday when the flagship of the country's Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.

The warship named for the Russian capital was 60 to 65 nautical miles south of Odesa when the fire ignited/

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


