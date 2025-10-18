WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Russia Ukraine War Zaporizhzhia

Work Begins to Restore Power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Saturday, 18 October 2025 09:00 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Work has begun to repair the damaged power supply to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The repairs are hoped to end a precarious four-week outage that saw it dependent on backup generators.

Russian and Ukrainian forces established special ceasefire zones for repairs to be safely carried out, said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. He hailed the restoration of off-site power as “crucial for nuclear safety and security.”

“Both sides engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable the complex repair plan to proceed,” Grossi said in a statement.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed that Ukrainian specialists were involved in restoring power lines to the plant and said that its stable operation and connection with the Ukrainian power grid were essential to prevent a nuclear incident. She also said that it was the 42nd time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 that power lines to the plant had to be restored.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, has been operating on diesel back-up generators since Sept. 23 when its last remaining external power line was severed in attacks that Russia and Ukraine each blamed on the other.

The plant is in an area under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not in service, but it needs reliable power to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.

Elsewhere, Russia continued its aerial bombardment of Ukraine, launching three missiles and 164 drones overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said Saturday. It said that Ukrainian forces shot down 136 of the drones.

Two people were injured after Russian drones targeted a gas station in the Zarichny district of Sumy in northeast Ukraine, local officials said Saturday. They were two women ages 51 and 53, according to regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Saturday that its air defenses had shot down 41 Ukrainian drones overnight.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Work has begun to repair the damaged power supply to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The repairs are hoped to end a precarious fourweek outage that saw it dependent on backup generators.Russian and Ukrainian...
Russia Ukraine War Zaporizhzhia
349
2025-00-18
Saturday, 18 October 2025 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved