×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Pentagon Downplays Russian Nuke Missile Test

Pentagon Downplays Russian Nuke Missile Test
(AP)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 04:10 PM

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is downplaying Russia's launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile that the Kremlin is counting on as the center of its nuclear strategy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the Sarmat missile uniquely capable of penetrating anti-missile defenses. And Russia's space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin provocatively called Wednesday's test flight “a present to NATO.”

But Kirby said “Russia properly notified the United States under its New START obligations that it planned to test this ICBM. Such testing is routine. It was not a surprise. We did not deem the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is downplaying Russia's launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile that the Kremlin is counting on as the center of its nuclear strategy.Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the Sarmat missile uniquely capable of penetrating...
Russia, Ukraine, War, The Latest
105
2022-10-20
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved