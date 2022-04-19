×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Contact Restored Between Chernobyl, Nuke Regulator

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 05:49 PM

 The International Atomic Energy Agency says direct phone communications between the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant and Ukraine’s nuclear regulator have been restored.

Ukraine informed the Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog on March 10 that it had lost direct contact with the plant, the site of the 1986 disaster. Russian forces seized Chernobyl at the beginning of the invasion on Feb. 24 and withdrew on March 31.

The IAEA’s director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Tuesday that “this was clearly not a sustainable situation, and it is very good news that the regulator can now contact the plant directly when it needs to.”

Grossi plans to lead a mission of IAEA experts to Chernobyl to conduct nuclear safety and radiological assessments, deliver equipment and repair the agency’s own remote monitoring systems there.age.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


