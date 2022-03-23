×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Esteemed Theater Director Taken by Russians

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 10:15 PM

Russian troops who occupy the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson seized one of the country's most prominent theater directors “in a fascist manner” and took him to an unknown location, Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

Witnesses said nine Russian military vehicles pulled up to the home of Oleksandr Kniga early Wednesday and led him out. The Russians warned neighbors that if they came out of their homes, they would be killed, the witnesses said.

“The whole world should know about this!” Tkachenko said on Facebook.

Kniga, 62, is one of the most important and respected theater directors in Ukraine. He founded the international theater festival Melpomene of Tavria.

He was among many in Kherson who oppose the Russian occupation. On Monday, Russian troops used stun grenades and fired in the air to disperse a protest.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
