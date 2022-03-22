×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

France's Macron Speaks With Putin, Zelenskyy

France's Macron Speaks With Putin, Zelenskyy
Macron (AP)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:48 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday talked with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the terms of a potential cease-fire, according to the French presidency.

They reached “no agreement,” the statement said, but Macron “remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts” and he “stands alongside Ukraine.”

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin and Macron had a call in which they exchanged views about the situation in Ukraine, including the talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. It didn’t give further details.lin.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:48 PM
