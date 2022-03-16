×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Ukraine's Military Says It Hit Russian-Seized Kherson Airport

In this satellite picture from Planet Labs PBC, fire and smoke is seen at Kherson International Airport and Air Base in Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday. A suspected Ukrainian strike on the air base damaged Russian helicopters and vehicles Tuesday. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 08:15 PM

Ukrainian military forces have dealt a punishing blow to the airport in Kherson, which Russian troops had seized early in the war, the General Staff said late Wednesday. It said the Russians were trying to remove any surviving military equipment.

Ukraine's military said it hit the airport on Tuesday. Satellite photos taken afterward by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press show helicopters and vehicles on fire at the air base.

Russia seized the southern port city without a fight in the first days of the war. Control over Kherson allows Russia to restore fresh water supplies to Crimea; Ukraine cut off the water after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

The General Staff said Russia’s ground offensive on major Ukrainian cities has largely stalled.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


