Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | The Latest

Ukraine Says Its Troops Repel Kharkiv Attack

Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine as they help to relocate goods from a market that was destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. (AP)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 07:26 PM

 Ukrainian forces on Tuesday evening repelled an attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, who tried to storm the city from their positions in Piatykhatky, a suburb 15 kilometers (9 miles) to the north, the head of the Kharkiv region said.

The Ukrainian army was able “to push the enemy back beyond its previous position,” Oleh Synehubov said on the messaging app Telegram. He called it a “shameful defeat.”

There was no information about casualties on either side.

After dark, Russian forces increased their shelling of the eastern city, Ukraine’s second largest. On Tuesday morning, Synehubov had said Russian troops the previous night had fired more than 60 missiles at the historical center of the city.

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 07:26 PM
