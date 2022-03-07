×
Agreement in Congress on Russian Trade Status

A general view of the U.S. Capitol with a security camera in the foreground, in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (AP)

Monday, 07 March 2022 05:58 PM

Top officials in the U.S. Congress reached agreement Monday on legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the U.S. and end Russia’s permanent normal trade relation status in response to the intensifying war in Ukraine.

That’s according to a Senate aide granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations in Congress.

Voting could come swiftly but no schedule has been set.

The White House has been reluctant to ban Russian oil imports as gas prices at the pump spike for Americans, but has not ruled out the option.

Ending the normal trade relation status could result in steep tariffs on other Russian imports.lians in Ukraine.”

