WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia ukraine war sumy

More than 20 People Killed in Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian City of Sumy

Sunday, 13 April 2025 05:01 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the city’s acting mayor said Sunday.

Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city as local people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths.”

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, the city's acting mayor said Sunday.Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city as local people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday."On this bright Palm Sunday, our...
russia ukraine war sumy
113
2025-01-13
Sunday, 13 April 2025 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved