UK Report Says Russian Air Force 'Underperforming'

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense said in a report Monday that despite the capabilities of the Russian Air Force, it "cannot gain air superiority" in Ukraine and has "underperformed" since its invasion more than 100 days ago.

"Russia's air force has underperformed. Its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia's very limited campaign success. It cannot gain full air superiority and has operated in a risk-adverse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines," the Ministry of Defense report said Monday in a post on Twitter. "Some of the underlying causes of its difficulties echo those of Russian ground forces."

According to the report, most of the "training" for air combat is "mostly scripted" to impress senior officers and officials rather than to develop pilots and crews for real-world combat missions.

"While Russia has an impressive roster of relatively modern and capable combat jets, the air force has also almost certainly failed to develop the institutional culture and skill sets required for its personnel to meet Russia's aspiration of delivering a more Western-style modern air campaign."

As a result, according to the report, the "weight" of military gains goes to ground troops, who are becoming "exhausted" from the fighting.

The report comes as Russian forces increase attacks and gains in the eastern Donbas region, where they have taken control of 80-90% of the territory, according to a New York Times report Monday.

The high level of control, however, has exacted a "heavy price" on those Russian troops as they face heavy Ukrainian resistance, the Times reported.

"The Russians have lost probably somewhere in the tune of 20-30% of their armored force," the Times reported that Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week. "That's huge. So, the Ukrainians are fighting a very effective fight tactically with both fires and maneuver."

Also on Monday, Reuters reported that the eastern port city of Odesa was coming under "escalated" missile attacks ahead of a gathering of European Union members this week which could signal Ukraine's addition to the group.

"Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities," Reuters reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday nightly video address to his country. "We are preparing. We are ready."

Russian separatists claim to have captured the Ukrainian-held town of Toshkivka on the west bank of the Siversky Donets River, which has been a major battlefield of the war in recent weeks, the report said.