Marina Ovsyannikova
Marina Ovsyannikova, the editor at Russia's state broadcaster Channel One who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during the evening news broadcast at the station on March 14, 2022, speaks to the media as she leaves the Ostankinsky District Court. (Getty Images)

UK Regulator Revokes License of Russia-backed Broadcaster RT

Friday, 18 March 2022 05:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.

The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license.”

Ofcom says Friday’s decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator says: “We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.’’

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Britain's communications regulator has revoked the license of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be "fit and proper to hold...
