Russia Targets Kyiv With Drones, Killing 3 and Wounding 29

Russia Targets Kyiv With Drones, Killing 3 and Wounding 29

Sunday, 26 October 2025 05:56 AM EDT

Russia targeted Ukraine's capital with drones, killing three people in their homes, authorities said early Sunday.

At least 29 people were wounded, seven of them children, in the second consecutive nighttime attack on Kyiv to claim civilian lives. Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother were among the killed.

Russian drones caused fires in two residential buildings in the capital's Desnianskyi district. Emergency crews evacuated civilians from a nine-story and a 16-story building, put out flames and cleared the rubble.

Olha Yevhenivha, 74, said there was so much smoke from the fire that she couldn’t leave her apartment.

“Even until now our windows are totally black from the smoke, and it was impossible to go down, so that’s why we put wet blankets on our doors and balcony,” she said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight into Sunday, according to Ukraine's air force, of which 90 were shot down and neutralized. Five drones hit four locations and drone debris fell on five other places, the statement said.

The attack came a day after a Russian missiles and drones killed four people, including two Kyiv, prompting fresh pleas from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Western air defense systems.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 26 October 2025 05:56 AM
