WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia Ukraine War Kyiv strikes

2 Killed in Kyiv Region, Including Four-year Old Boy, in Russian Attacks

2 Killed in Kyiv Region, Including Four-year Old Boy, in Russian Attacks

Sunday, 11 August 2024 03:00 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian drone and missile barrage overnight into Sunday.

The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Thirteen people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building in Kursk overnight into Sunday, acting regional Gov. Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Two people were killed in the Kyiv region, including a fouryear old boy, in a Russian drone and missile barrage overnight into Sunday. The bodies of a 35year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv's...
Russia Ukraine War Kyiv strikes
192
2024-00-11
Sunday, 11 August 2024 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved