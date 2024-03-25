×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia ukraine war kyiv attack

Kyiv Endures a Third Air Attack in 5 Days as Russia Steps up Bombardment of Cities

Monday, 25 March 2024 06:00 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning as a Russian attack hit the Ukrainian capital for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin's forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

City authorities said a residential building was damaged in one district of the city. Debris from interceptions fell on various districts of the city during the daylight attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two women were injured.

Emergency services were on their way to the sites, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia that killed more than 130 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning as a Russian attack hit the Ukrainian capital for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin's forces as the war stretches into its third year with the...
russia ukraine war kyiv attack
184
2024-00-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved