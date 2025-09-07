WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Hits Kyiv with Drones and Missiles, Killing at Least 2

Sunday, 07 September 2025 12:00 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital has killed at least two people and injured 11, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

Among the dead was a 1-year child, whose body was uncovered from the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Russian drone debris struck a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district and another in the Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

