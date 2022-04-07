×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | War | EU Sanctions

Official: EU Oks New Russia Sanctions Including on Coal

Thursday, 07 April 2022 03:01 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an EU embargo on coal imports in the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from war zones outside Kyiv.

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine, an official said Thursday on condition of anonymity because the official announcement had not yet been made.

The EU ban on coal is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year. In the meantime, the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


