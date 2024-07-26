WATCH TV LIVE

A Russian Man Accused of Staging a Car Bombing on Ukrainian Orders Has Been Arrested

Friday, 26 July 2024 06:00 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top security agency said Friday that it arrested a man accused of staging a car bombing on Ukrainian orders.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, showed a video of the handcuffed suspect walking off a plane from Turkey escorted by masked officers.

Turkish authorities said that they detained the suspect, Yevgeniy Serebryakov, on Russia's request on Wednesday. He arrived in Turkey's resort of Bodrum hours after a car bomb went off in Moscow.

Russian authorities said that two people were injured by the bomb that detonated after they got into the car in northern Moscow. Russian media said that the car belonged to a senior military intelligence officer.

The FSB said the suspect was acting on orders from Ukraine's spy agency and released a video of his confessions. It was impossible to verify the claims that he made under duress.

Ukrainian officials have denied involvement.

Friday, 26 July 2024 06:00 AM
