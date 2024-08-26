WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia ukraine war 26 august 2024

Russia Unleashes Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

Monday, 26 August 2024 03:01 AM EDT

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine early Monday, targeting multiple regions across the country, the Ukrainian air force said.

The attack, which began around midnight and is still ongoing, appears to be the biggest in weeks, and targeted the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to the air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power supply in some of the areas of the city has been disrupted, according to officials.

