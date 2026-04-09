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Tags: russia | ukraine | vladimir putin | volodymyr zelenskyy

Putin Orders Orthodox Easter Ceasefire; Ukraine Agrees

By    |   Thursday, 09 April 2026 05:31 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Easter, saying Russian forces would halt combat from 4 p.m. Saturday through the end of Sunday and calling on Kyiv to do the same.

"In connection with the approaching holiday of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire is declared from 1600 on 11th April to the end of the day of 12th April," the Kremlin said.

"We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation."

The order was passed through Russia's military leadership, with Defense Minister Andrei Belousov directing Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov "to stop for this period military action in all directions," while the Kremlin said troops must remain ready "to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy as well as any aggressive actions."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early on Friday that Ukraine would act in accordance with an Easter ceasefire.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for reciprocal steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holiday this year and will act accordingly," Zelenskyy said on Telegram after the Kremlin ordered troops to observe a 32-hour ceasefire.

"People need an Easter without threats and a real move towards peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to attacks even after Easter."

The latest proposal comes as the Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has entered its fifth year. Previous holiday truces have largely failed, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Easter, saying Russian forces would halt combat from 4 p.m. Saturday through the end of Sunday and calling on Kyiv to do the same.
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelenskyy
260
2026-31-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 05:31 PM
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