Russia Captures Another East Ukrainian Village

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 07:09 AM EDT
Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram on Wednesday that its forces had captured the village of Verbove, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
