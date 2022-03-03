US Veteran in Ukraine to Newsmax: I'm Here to 'Stand Up on Behalf of America'

A U.S. veteran of the Army's 101st Airborne Division told Newsmax on Thursday that he is staying to fight against Russia as it invades Ukraine, stressing that it is his "moral obligation," and he is there "to stand up on behalf of America."

Sgt. Paul from Texas, who revealed only his first name, explained during his appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that he had been staying in Ukraine for over a year and found it to be "a wonderful place to live for all Europeans, for all Americans."

"It's my duty to protect and preserve not only this young generation — it's their first generation of Ukrainians that have had independence — [but also] all my friends here and their loved ones," Paul said.

The sergeant veteran further explained the situation of army reserves, regulars, and other foreign legions fighting or preparing to fight in the country.

"We're busy here training every day. Hundreds of Ukrainian reservists and civilians while the Ukrainian military itself, the regulars, are out there fighting to the death to defend their country," Paul said.

The veteran added that the Georgian foreign legion, stationed in Ukraine since the 2014 revolution, predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Men from the United States, Canada, Britain, and across Europe are here today. And we are giving every day all that we had to fight back against this terrible catastrophe," he continued.

Paul said that he and other volunteers are teaching civilians and reservists the "basic fundamentals of combat" like "rifle marksmanship, team movements [and] forming squads."

"We're talking about men, almost boys as young as 16, 17, women, that are forming teams, forming squads forming platoons, and a month ago they were trying to live their normal, everyday life and just trying to wait for it to be part of Europe officially. And now they're fighting just to preserve their independence as a country," he said.

