WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | us aid

Russia May Expand Ukraine Attacks Before US Aid Flows

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:42 AM EDT

Russia believes it has a window of opportunity to step up its air and ground attacks on Ukraine as Ukraine awaits a U.S. military aid package, three officials told CNN.

The new U.S. aid package, approved last month, will provide Ukraine with additional military resources, but there will be a lag time between the approval of the funds and the arrival of the weapons needed to win the war, officials told CNN.

The officials fear Russia will attempt to exploit that delay, CNN said. On Wednesday, Russia fired more than 50 missiles and 20 drones, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian officials told CNN.

Two hydropower plants in Ukraine were severely damaged and were no longer in operation after Russian bombardments earlier this week, the state energy company Ukrhydroenergo said Thursday.

Ukraine plans to double electricity imports Thursday after the powerful Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system, the energy ministry said.

Ukraine operated 10 hydropower plants prior to the Russian invasion in 2022, which produced about 10% of all Ukrainian electricity.

In 2023, Russian forces blew up the Kakhovska hydropower plant and after the latest attacks only seven plants are operating, and at significantly reduced capacity.

"They are trying to cause as many suffering to Ukrainian people as possible now in order to take advantage of and destroy Ukrainian morale," Ukrainian Parliament member Oleksiy Goncharenko told CNN.

U.S. officials said that the delay in passing Ukrainian aid allowed Russia to make gains in the war, setting up a larger offensive early this summer, CNN said. Russia expects to send more manpower to the front-lines while Ukraine deals with its own manpower shortage, CNN said.

"It's more about winning the time, but not winning the war," Goncharenko said to CNN. "So, we need more support, and we need hope, or other countries will follow the U.S. example."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia believes it has a window of opportunity to step up its air and ground attacks on Ukraine as the country awaits a US military aid package, three officials told CNN.
russia, ukraine, us aid
313
2024-42-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved