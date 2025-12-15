Russia: Attempted Ukrainian Underwater Drone Attack Failed

A Ukrainian attempt to attack a Russian naval base in the port of Novorossiysk with underwater drones failed to achieve any of its aims, with no damage to a single ship or submarine, news agencies quoted Russia's Black Sea Fleet as saying on Monday.

"The enemy's attempt at sabotage through underwater drones failed to achieve its aims," the agencies quoted the head of the fleet's press service Aleksei Rulyov as saying.

"Not a single ship or submarine of the Black Sea Fleet located at the base in Novorossiysk Bay was damaged. And as a result of the sabotage attempt, there were no injuries to crew, who are carrying out their service."