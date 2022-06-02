Russia Foreign Minister: US, UK Missiles Are 'Direct Provocation'

Ukraine's demands that the West supply advanced rocket launchers and medium-range missile systems are a "direct provocation aimed at drawing the West into combat," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov, speaking at a press conference in Saudi Arabia, added that the request oversteps "all bounds of decency and diplomatic relations," reports CNN.

The comments come after President Joe Biden said in a New York Times opinion piece Tuesday that the United States would follow through with a $700 million pledge to send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions that can hit targets up to 50 miles away.

Lavrov further warned that if Biden goes through with his plans, that will increase the risk of adding a third country to the conflict, reports Al Arabiya English.

"These risks certainly exist," Lavrov responded to a question about the chance that the war will escalate further if the weapons are provided. "The things that the Kyiv regime unapologetically demands from its Western patrons, firstly, overstep all bounds of decency and diplomatic relations and, secondly, are a direct provocation aimed at drawing the West into combat."

Moscow has voiced concerns that the medium-range advanced rocket systems will be used to hit targets inside Russian territory. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has promised that won't happen, and Biden said in his announcement the weapons will be used to strike targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia believes the United States is "purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire. The U.S., obviously, really adheres to the line of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian," reports Russian state news outlet TASS.

The supplies also "do not contribute to the awakening of the Ukrainian leadership's desire to resume peace talks," said Peskov. "Therefore, we treat this, of course, negatively."

Details have not been given on the exact rocket systems the United States will provide to Ukraine, reports The New York Times. In addition to the medium-range missile systems, the latest package of weapons and equipment will include artillery rounds, helicopters, Javelin antitank missiles, and tactical vehicles.

The administration has already provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military equipment, including antitank and antiaircraft missiles, drones, helicopters, and other military equipment.