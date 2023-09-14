×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | sea drones

Russia Destroyed 5 Ukrainian Sea Drones: Report

Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:02 AM EDT

Five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea on Thursday and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea on Thursday and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying....
russia, ukraine, sea drones
28
2023-02-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved