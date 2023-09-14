Russia Destroyed 5 Ukrainian Sea Drones: Report

Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:02 AM EDT
Five Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea on Thursday and were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.