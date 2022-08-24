Students in Occupied Ukraine Areas Ordered to Attend Russian Schools

Russian-installed governments in Ukraine's occupied south threaten to evict and fine families who refuse to send their children to Russian-taught schools. In other regions, puppet administrations lure parents in with benefits and cash payments.

The news was reported by the Kherson Regional Administration, which has been under Russian control since March.

Starting in September, the government plans to open schools with reformed Russian curriculums. According to the regional administration, parents who refuse to send their kids to reformed schools will be fined 148,000 rubles (nearly $2,500), an astronomical sum by local standards.

Families also are threatened with eviction and property confiscation.

In occupied Zaporizhzhia, parents who refuse to send their kids to Russian schools risk losing custody. This was reported by the main directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

"If parents refuse, the administration will take their children and send them to foster homes. The parents themselves are threatened too. Women might perform public service, like trash collection, and men are threatened to be drafted into the People's Republic army,” read a message from Ukraine's Intelligence.

According to a Kremlin press release, Putin has asked the Russian government to ensure that parents on occupied territories receive a "one-time payment" of 10,000 rubles ($170) by Sept. 15.

The payment will be offered to parents of children from ages 6 to 18 in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as well as occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The payments, however, are conditioned on children attending reformed schools.