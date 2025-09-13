Russian Strike on Ukraine Sends Drone Into Romania

Romania scrambled fighter jets on Saturday when a drone breached the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, the defense ministry said.

A threat of drone strikes also prompted Poland to deploy Polish and allied aircraft and close an airport in the eastern city of Lublin, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies.

Romania, a European Union and NATO state that shares a 400-mile border with Ukraine, has had Russian drone fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly since Russia began waging war on its neighbor.

On Saturday, it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and warned citizens in the southeastern county of Tulcea near the Danube and its Ukrainian border to take cover, the defense ministry said in a statement.

It added the jets detected a drone in national airspace, which they followed until it dropped off the radar about 12 miles southwest of the village of Chilia Veche.

"The drone did not fly over inhabited areas and did not pose an immediate danger to the population," the statement read.

NATO announced plans to beef up the defense of Europe's eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Romanian lawmakers approved a law earlier this year enabling the army to shoot down drones illegally breaching Romanian airspace during peacetime, based on threat levels and risks to human life and property, but the bill does not yet have enforcement rules approved.