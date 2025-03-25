WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | ukraine | reporters | strike

Kremlin Accuses Kyiv of Deliberately Targeting Russian Reporters With Fatal Strike

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 06:31 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting a group of Russian journalists working in part of Moscow-controlled eastern Ukraine with a fatal strike.

The attack killed Alexander Fedorchak, a war correspondent from Russia's Izvestia media outlet, as well as camera operator Andrei Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli who worked for the Zvezda television channel, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives.

"The (artillery) fire was targeted. They were deliberately targeted to kill them. The Kyiv regime continues its atrocities against journalists and people who do not have weapons in their hands," said Peskov.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports late on Monday. Ukraine's presidential office and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request to comment outside office hours. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Tuesday accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately targeting a group of Russian journalists working in part of Moscow-controlled eastern Ukraine with a fatal strike.
russia, ukraine, reporters, strike
144
2025-31-25
Tuesday, 25 March 2025 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved