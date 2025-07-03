WATCH TV LIVE

Russian Forces Capture 2 Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Thursday, 03 July 2025 07:59 AM EDT

Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Razine and Milove in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. 

