Kremlin Pushes Anti-Ukraine Propaganda on Social Media

Thousands of fabricated news articles, social media posts, and comments that promote American isolationism, stir fear over U.S. border security, and attempt to amplify U.S. economic and racial tensions have been delivered by Russian-linked political strategists and online trolls, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The Post reported it reviewed a trove of more than 100 internal Kremlin documents from May 2022 to August 2023 obtained by a European intelligence service. The documents were provided to the Post to expose Kremlin propaganda operations aimed at undermining support for Ukraine in the U.S., as well as to show scale and methods.

Russia has been increasing its propaganda machine as Congress debates allocating additional aid to Ukraine, the Post reported.

"It is Russia's top priority to stop the weapons, so they are throwing things at the wall to see what sticks," a Republican staffer on Capitol Hill told the Post. "We are seeing a broad-based campaign that has multiple lines of effort, some of which work better than others. The Russians don't care. They are just trying to seed the environment."

Many documents contain metadata showing they were written by members of a team working for Ilya Gambashidze, head of the Moscow PR firm Social Design Agency, the Post reported. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Gambashidze last month for his involvement in "a persistent foreign malign influence campaign" at the Kremlin's direction, including the creation of websites designed to impersonate legitimate media outlets in Europe, part of a campaign that Western officials have called "Doppelganger."

"It's important to note that for effective work we need to keep fakes to the minimum and realistic information to the max," one of the proposals by Gambashidze's team of strategists stated. "A constant refrain should be: This is what's really happening, this is what the official media are not telling you about."

The documents showed the propaganda campaign attempted to paint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as corrupt, emphasized the numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, called for border security to be funded over any aid to Ukraine, and described "white Americans" as the principal losers because of foreign aid, the Post reported.

Kremlin spin doctors closely monitored opinion polling in the U.S. and a decline in support among Americans, especially Republicans, for aid to Ukraine, the Post reported. They also conducted twice-monthly surveys through "river sampling" — using internet polls through online advertising and social media networks such as Facebook and TikTok. The results, showing small declines in support for Ukraine, seem wholly unreliable but were passed along to the strategists' Kremlin overseers as measures of success.

The strategists wrote recommendations for articles or social media posts, the documents showed. One sought to compare the level of homelessness in the U.S. with that of Russia and stated the U.S. is starting to increasingly resemble a "Third World country."

The Post reported a recommended social media comment from a fictitious American in response to the article stated: "I am overcome with anger when another Ukrainian aid package is distributed right before my eyes into the pockets of American and Ukrainian officials. Indeed, it is hard to understand such gestures of 'help' when one's own homeless sit at the feet of passersby [and] sleep under bridges."

Neither Gambashidze nor Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a request for comment, according to the Post.